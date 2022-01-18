Bismuth (BIS) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $671.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 37.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011104 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,546,356 coins and its circulating supply is 23,384,967 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

