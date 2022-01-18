Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Market Cap Reaches $21.88 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $48.63 or 0.00114997 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $21.88 million and approximately $89,225.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000649 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

