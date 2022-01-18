bitCNY (BITCNY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $333,336.00

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and $333,336.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00059361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00069414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.56 or 0.07449397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,262.37 or 0.99643294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00067346 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007633 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

