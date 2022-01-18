Bitcoin Confidential (BC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6,678.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $515,936.67 and $6,678.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013991 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.49 or 0.00332246 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

