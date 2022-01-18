Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Tops One Day Volume of $17.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002899 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $17.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.53 or 0.00312134 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00086831 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00123414 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002153 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

