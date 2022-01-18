Bitcoin Zero Price Hits $0.0008 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $24,557.52 and $16.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00059388 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00069533 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.00 or 0.07451886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,299.97 or 0.99941192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00067393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007661 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.