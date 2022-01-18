BitcoinZ Trading 56% Higher This Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $352,704.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 56% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.30 or 0.00315934 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00087526 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00124351 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,771,933,636 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

