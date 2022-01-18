BitDAO (BIT) Hits Market Cap of $1.12 Billion

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00004578 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitDAO has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $131.39 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00068463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.72 or 0.07463987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,572.59 or 0.99622855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00067152 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007656 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

