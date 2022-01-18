Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading Down 6.4%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s stock price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 62,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,173,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $804.28 million and a PE ratio of -421.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.18.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Bitfarms had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

About Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.