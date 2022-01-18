BitSend (BSD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitSend has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $81,379.06 and $4.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022606 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00308825 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008866 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002825 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00016086 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About BitSend

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,045,412 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

