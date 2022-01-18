BitTorrent (BTT) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.58 billion and $57.72 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.88 or 0.00182268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009557 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006685 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004776 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000955 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002561 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002361 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.