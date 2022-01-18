BitWhite 24 Hour Volume Hits $146,040.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitWhite has a total market cap of $106,263.78 and $146,040.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.