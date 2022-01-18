BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.12.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.