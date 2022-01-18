BlackRock Inc. Acquires 338,726 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,123,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 338,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.49% of Olin worth $729,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after buying an additional 761,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,722,000 after purchasing an additional 36,399 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,201,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 372,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,787,000 after purchasing an additional 89,135 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 30.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,092,000 after purchasing an additional 527,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Anthony Will acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.66. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.39. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

