BlackRock Inc. Acquires 606,300 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 606,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.17% of STAG Industrial worth $677,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,273,000 after acquiring an additional 775,911 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,102,000 after buying an additional 162,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,990,000 after buying an additional 224,235 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,015,000 after buying an additional 2,924,824 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG stock opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 115.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.