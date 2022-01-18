BlackRock Inc. Acquires 824,430 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 824,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.99% of Essent Group worth $688,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESNT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Essent Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,930 shares of company stock valued at $182,262. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

