BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,585,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.16% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $760,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day moving average of $84.26. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

