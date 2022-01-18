BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,049,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 473,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.90% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $673,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,552 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,158,000 after purchasing an additional 244,393 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 194,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,892,000 after purchasing an additional 183,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 774,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,287,000 after purchasing an additional 172,569 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGA opened at $118.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.67. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

