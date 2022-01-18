BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,582,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 381,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.04% of AECOM worth $731,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AECOM by 473.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in AECOM by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in AECOM by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average is $67.70. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus increased their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

