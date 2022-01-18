BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,093,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $726,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 447.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

