BlackRock Inc. Has $662.88 Million Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 464,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.32% of Meritage Homes worth $662,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Meritage Homes by 53.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $115.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.29 and a 200-day moving average of $107.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTH. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

