BlackRock Inc. Has $668.20 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,176 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.40% of Shopify worth $668,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,102.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $1,005.14 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,416.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,456.76.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.23.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

