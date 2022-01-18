BlackRock Inc. Has $674.51 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 612,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.08% of Exelixis worth $674,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 248,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,097,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,992,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $859,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,353 shares of company stock worth $2,450,124. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

