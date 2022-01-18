BlackRock Inc. Has $694.55 Million Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.48% of Guardant Health worth $694,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 50,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,239. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.34. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $74.48 and a one year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

GH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

