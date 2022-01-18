BlackRock Inc. Has $698.15 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,237,692 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 245,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.12% of Wynn Resorts worth $698,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average is $93.06. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $76.03 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,009. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

