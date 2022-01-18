BlackRock Inc. Has $699.23 Million Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,813,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,735 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.50% of IAA worth $699,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IAA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the second quarter worth $1,001,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in IAA by 17.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 767,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,856,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in IAA by 15.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 450,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 60,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in IAA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $65.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IAA. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

