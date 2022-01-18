BlackRock Inc. Has $741.99 Million Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.53% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $741,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after buying an additional 376,767 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,041,000 after buying an additional 26,081 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTLA stock opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average is $135.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTLA. JMP Securities cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

