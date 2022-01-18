BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193,272 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.49% of Ryder System worth $687,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in R. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,213,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,690,000 after purchasing an additional 303,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,217,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,771,000 after purchasing an additional 68,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.43.

Shares of R opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

