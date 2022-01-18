BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.30% of Tempur Sealy International worth $741,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TPX opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.