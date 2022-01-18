BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,919 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.98% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $675,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 668.9% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 156,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 135,907 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Shares of ZION opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $71.21. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

