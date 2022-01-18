BlackRock Inc. Purchases 114,205 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,406,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.20% of Janus Henderson Group worth $719,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6,455.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,694,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHG opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.41. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

