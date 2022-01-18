BlackRock Inc. Purchases 3,137,325 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.63% of Li Auto worth $709,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. State Street Corp grew its position in Li Auto by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,368,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,325 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,381 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,580,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 356.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,368 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.13 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LI. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.03.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.