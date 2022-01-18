BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,052,781 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,687,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,052,781 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.38% of Old Republic International worth $663,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 38,792 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,236.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 308,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 639,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

