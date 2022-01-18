BlackRock Inc. Sells 121,675 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,291,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,675 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.96% of Lincoln Electric worth $681,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LECO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $135.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.74.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

