BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,303,630 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,053,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303,630 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $684,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 189.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 195,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 128,165 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 865,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after acquiring an additional 214,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

BATS INDA opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.