BlackRock Inc. Sells 254,692 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,750,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 254,692 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.67% of Balchem worth $689,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCPC. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 150.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Balchem by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 12,980.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 54.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCPC. Sidoti downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $155.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $174.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

