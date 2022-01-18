BlackRock Inc. Sells 380,974 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,634,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.56% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $724,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after purchasing an additional 772,859 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,114,000 after purchasing an additional 367,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,204,000 after acquiring an additional 478,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,963,000 after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.87.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

