BlackRock Inc. Sells 409,399 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,008,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 409,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.87% of Toll Brothers worth $663,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 74.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 499,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after acquiring an additional 213,458 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 39.6% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 2.4% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 394,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285 in the last three months. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

