BlackRock Inc. Sells 539,430 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,384,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 539,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.57% of Southwest Gas worth $694,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,184,000 after purchasing an additional 278,521 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,436,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,249,000 after purchasing an additional 253,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,213,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,696,000 after purchasing an additional 226,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,715,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

SWX opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.98. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.