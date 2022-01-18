BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,112,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.09% of Ovintiv worth $694,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,206,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after buying an additional 169,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after buying an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OVV shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

