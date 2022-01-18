BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.69

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 56378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 490,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 205,350 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 17.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 584,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86,764 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 20.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.