BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Up 28.9% in December

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MUJ traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,679. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

