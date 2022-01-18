BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.81

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 2212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 34,351 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 18,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

