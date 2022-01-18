BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.73

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 131374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

