BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $795.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.79.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK opened at $848.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $914.21 and a 200 day moving average of $903.31. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 42.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $563,000. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 39,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 332.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.