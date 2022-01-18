BlitzPick Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (XBP)

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. BlitzPick has a market capitalization of $593,030.22 and approximately $450.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPick coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlitzPick has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlitzPick Coin Profile

BlitzPick (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

Buying and Selling BlitzPick

