Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001882 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $6.59 million and $57,905.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00032214 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00018822 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004695 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,396,840 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

