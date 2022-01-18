Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $64,274.00 (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $164.79 million and approximately $64,274.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for $4.34 or 0.00010246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00054315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

