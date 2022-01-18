Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BPRMF stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Blue Prism Group has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71.

Blue Prism Group Company Profile

Blue Prism Group Plc develops business process automation software solutions. It operates through the licensing of Robotic Process Automation software used to automate routine, rules-based back office processes. The company was founded by Alastair Bathgate and David Moss in 2001 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

