Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Shares Gap Down to $32.56

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.56, but opened at $31.11. Bluegreen Vacations shares last traded at $31.11, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,127.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 109,982 shares of company stock worth $3,342,320. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 20.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 533.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 9.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.